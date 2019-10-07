PS4 System Software Update 7.00 launches this week, introduces larger parties and Android remote play

The PS4 System Software Update 7.00 is being rolled out across Sony's lineup of current-gen consoles this week, and introduces a number of changes to the PlayStation ecosystem that players are familiar with, most notably via the addition of 16 player party limits and Android remote play compatibility.

As outlined in a new post on the official PlayStation Blog, Update 7.00 reworks and enhances the PS4's Party feature in a number of ways, including improvements to network connectivity and audio quality, chat transcription accessibility support (US only), and a doubling on the previous limits of 8 players per party, which now can support 16 different users in one lobby.

In addition, the PS4's Remote Play feature - which allows users to stream their console to PC or mobile devices for portable gaming - has finally arrived on Android, but only for devices running Android 5.0 or higher. If you've already been using Remote Play on iPhone or iPad, the system has also been updated "so you can now display the controller at all times and lock the screen orientation."

Finally, the System Software Update has made it possible for Dualshock 4 controllers to connect to mobile devices (and Macs) running Remote Play via Bluetooth, cutting out the need to hook it up via a micro USB cable.

Hopefully, we can expect all of these features - and more - on day one for the PS5, which is rumoured to release sometime next year, but it's better late than never for its hugely successful predecessor, which has improved in leaps and bounds when it comes to user friendliness and accessibility over the last seven years since launch.

