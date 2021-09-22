The PS4 internal battery issue has apparently been fixed by Sony.

If you're unfamiliar with the issue here, it was reported earlier this year that the PS4 console's internal battery would inevitably die after a certain period of time. This is a pretty massive problem, as PS4 players can't hope to start a game without the internal CMOS battery working and keeping track of the date and time, unless the PS4 is permanently connected to the PlayStation Network to synchronize the date and time.

But what happens when Sony inevitably decides to shutter the PlayStation Store and PSN functions for the PS4? That would mean existing PS4 consoles without a functional CMS battery wouldn't be able to start any games, effectively being made redundant. There are well over 100 million PS4 consoles out there in the world, after all.

However, Modern Vintage Gamer on YouTube claims this this issue with the PS4 CMOS battery dying has now been remedied. In an excellent breakdown video, the YouTube channel demonstrates how removing a CMOS battery within a PS4, while being disconnected from the PSN, immediately stops the console from starting any downloaded or disc-based games.

The YouTube channel heard reports that the latest 9.00 firmware update for the PS4 actually remedied this issue, and decided to put the rumors to the test. It's revealed that PlayStation has completely fixed the issue, allowing PS4 users without an internal CMOS battery and PSN connectivity to launch and play both digital and disc-based games. It's nothing short of fantastic news for all PS4 owners, and something that Modern Vintage Gamer even commends Sony for fixing.

