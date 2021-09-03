Popular

Prologue is the tech demo for PUBG creator’s next game

Brendan Greene wants to make worlds "hundreds of kilometres across with thousands of players"

Prologue
The creator of PUBG has outlined his new project, which is coming soon via a tech demo.

In a video on Twitter, Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene - who recently announced his departure from PUBG studio Krafton - revealed Prologue, telling fans that throughout his development career, "I've held a deep fascination with sandbox-style open-world games, and the freedoms that they give their players." 

Greene also says, however, that he wishes those games were a big bigger. That is the mission of his new studio - "to create realistic sandbox worlds on a scale that's seldom attempted. Worlds hundreds of kilometres across with thousands of players interacting, exploring, and creating."

Unfortunately, filling those worlds with content in a reasonable timeframe isn't really possible. To get over that hurdle, Greene's new team is developing the technology required to populate those worlds in a more procedural manner, via a neural network. Prologue is intended as an early introduction to the tech that the team is creating.

In Prologue, you'll have to find your way across a "runtime-generated" wilderness - one that's crafted as you load into the game. Once you're in, you'll need to gather resources and craft tools to help you traverse a landscape marked by deadly weather conditions. Greene says there'll be no guidance or path to follow, "just a world, a spot on the map to reach, and the tools needed to get there."

Prologue is an early peek at the tech powering Greene's future efforts, rather than a full game - "the first step on a multi-year journey towards what we hope will be rich and interactive open worlds." Because it's only a demo, you'll be able to pay what you want for it. There's no exact word on when you'll be able to do so - Greene says that the team will be ready to show their work "soon" - but a more in-depth reveal of the project is due to arrive tomorrow at 08:45 PT.

We got our first (extremely early) peek at Prologue at The Game Awards 2019.

