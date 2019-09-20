Project Resistance will have an offline, narrative-focused mode and multiple Masterminds

Project Resistance, the upcoming 4v1 online multiplayer game that's set in Resident Evil's Raccoon City zombie outbreak, will have something for single-player fans too. A new developer interview with producer Kawata Masachika on the PlayStation Blog reveals some new details about Project Resistance, showing how it will have more to offer to players than a zombie-skinned Dead by Daylight.

Resident Evil has had great story moments (like Wesker's initial betrayal) and not so great ones (like his 50th betrayal), but the series has always been driven by its narrative. With that in mind, Masachika says the game "will have an offline mode that is focused on the narrative component". It's rare that an online-multiplayer focused game has a story mode that's anything better than "inoffensive" these days, but Project Resistance could always be the exception.

The story mode is light on details right now, but Masachika was able to share more about the multiplayer mode. He confirmed that the evil Mastermind and intrepid Survivors we saw in the gameplay debut will be joined by others as the game progresses, each with their own special skills. He also addressed the seeming imbalance of letting anybody play as the Tyrant, since he kicked so much ass in Resident Evil 2 .

"When you include the Tyrant, many new players feel that the Mastermind is too strong," Masachika said. "However, once the survivors get used to the map, it isn’t easy for the Mastermind. In fact, when I play as the Mastermind, it is very hard to win against my colleagues who are used to playing the game. A simple strategy, like placing zombies and traps where the survivors approach, will not have much effect on players working efficiently. On top of that, skills have great impact when used correctly."

The closed beta for Project Resistance will kick off in two weeks, so you'll be able to try the game out for yourself soon ( assuming you apply and get in ).