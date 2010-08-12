Power Gig literally burns Guitar Hero. In a volcano.

In terms of PR stunt ambition, this should win some kind of prize. In order to promote Power Gig, which lets you play 'real' guitar to control the game, the game's dev team dropped a cargo plane load of plastic guitar peripherals into an active volcano. The point? It's time to play for real, man. Check out the video:

Clearly there are better things that could have been done with the money, the guitars and the environment. But... we're probably not going to forget about this stunt for a while, so kudos to the marketing team. Let's hope for this lot's sake that the game has the quality to outshine Guitar Hero in the gameplay department when it's released in October. Otherwise it'll be Activision that's laughing.

12 Aug, 2010