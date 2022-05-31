Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are getting a new trailer tomorrow

We’re getting a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer tomorrow, The Pokemon Company has announced.

Revealed via a tweet from the official Pokemon Twitter (opens in new tab) account, The Pokemon Company will be debuting a new trailer for the previously announced Pokemon Scarlet and Violet tomorrow, June 1. The trailer will be uploaded to the official Pokemon YouTube account (opens in new tab) at 6AM PDT/ 2PM BST/ 9AM EST.

🚨 New #ScarletViolet trailer drops tomorrow! 🚨 You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on 6/1 for the latest on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!

There’s no way of knowing what will make an appearance in the trailer tomorrow, but ever since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was announced earlier this year, there’s been a tonne of theories about what the Gen 9 game will contain. In fact, it was thought that Nintendo would be announcing some kind of Scarlet and Violet news soon due to a recent newsletter sign up marketing push.

So far, we know that the three starters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are grass type Sprigatito, fire type Fuecoco, and water type Quaxly. It also looks like the upcoming Pokemon title might just be open-world , perhaps in a similar way to the previously released Pokemon Legends: Arceus . Nintendo has also described Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as a "new evolutionary step" in the series . Here’s hoping we find out why tomorrow.

In terms of fan theories surrounding Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it’s thought that this Pokemon game may be taking place in Spain . Not only due to the sunny location it appears to be set in, but also due to subtle references in some of the starter’s names, and a potential reference to the classic Spanish novel Don Quijote de la Mancha.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will look like in around 24 hours time. Make sure you tune into the official Pokemon YouTube channel tomorrow to see the trailer as it goes live.