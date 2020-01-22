Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is coming to Netflix this February

A new trailer for Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution gives us our first look at the upcoming animated Pokemon film coming to Netflix on February 27, 2020.

As a CGI remake of the very first Pokemon movie that released back in 1998, Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution follows the origin story of Mewtwo who's created after researchers discover a way to exploit a fossil of the Mythical Pokemon, Mew. Going against the very rules of nature, Mewtwo is created to be a tool of destruction, but the Pokemon becomes aware of its own origin and wants to seek revenge against its human creators.

Of course, iconic heroes Ash and Pikachu get caught up in the fray after Mewtwo is created. Some of the franchise's most famous characters also join adventure, with Misty and Brock journeying with Ash along with their classic Pokemon pals. In the trailer we also get to see the villainous Team Rocket duo Jesse and James get up to no good with Meowth in tow.

Glimpses of some classic scenes from the original movie recreated in CGI form can be seen throughout the trailer to deliver a helping of nostalgia for those who saw the classic movie back in '90's. The remake brings the popular story back to life once again, with an interesting new look for all of the famous characters from the animated series.

The movie was originally released in Japan last year, and whatever your view on the new CGI look, its arrival on Netflix at least means we'll be able to experience this new take on the classic movie.

In other Pokemon-related news, you can watch the first episode of the animated short Twilight Wings, which is based on Pokemon Sword and Shield.