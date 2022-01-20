Pokemon Legends: Arceus reportedly uses Nintendo’s new online network for a more stable connection

Pokemon Legends: Arceus apparently uses Nintendo’s new online network leading to a more stable internet connection whilst playing.

This claim comes from @thomasnet_mc (via My Nintendo News ) who says: " Pokémon Legends: Arceus uses NPLN, Nintendo's new and all-around improved online networking library." What this means is that the new network should give players a more stable connection when playing online, including on mobile networks, Thomas explains.

GREAT NEWS FOR NSO:Pokémon Legends Arceus uses NPLN, Nintendo's new and all-around improved online networking library!Still in beta but used in the Switch version of Monster Hunter Rise already, it brings proper stable connectivity including on mobile networks. tl;dr at bottomJanuary 19, 2022 See more

If you’re wondering how Thomas could possibly know this - considering Pokemon Legends: Arceus isn’t due to release for another week yet - we have some bad news. Many aspects of Pokemon Legends: Arceus have been leaked online including screenshots, maps, and gameplay. This is due to some people getting their copies of the game early as well as others selling their early copies on eBay.

Be warned, there are some minor Pokemon Legends: Arceus spoilers ahead.

In a thread, also by Thomas, the twitter user explains what Pokemon Legends: Arceus might need to use Nintendo’s new online network for, considering the game is single-player and doesn’t seem to have any online battles or co-op elements to it. In the tweet , Thomas shared our first look at a feature in Legends Arceus called Lost and Found. This service allows players to return any lost items found during their travels to other players via the internet in exchange for merit points.

In other Pokemon Legends: Arceus news, The Pokemon Company recently released a Panoramic Pokemon Legends: Arceus tour video , which gives players a 360 degree view of the Hisui region before the majority of us get to experience it for ourselves on January 28, 2022.