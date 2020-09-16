PlayStation Plus Collection will bring dozens of great PS4 games to PS5 at launch

The PlayStation Plus Collection is a new benefit for Sony's online subscription, and it's bringing a huge collection of PS4 games to PS5 at launch.

Access to the PlayStation Plus Collection will be available to existing PS+ subscribers, seemingly at no extra cost, and it will offer dozens of PS4 games when the PS5 launches on November 12. The reveal trailer released at today's PS5 showcase promises that you'll simply need to download the games to start playing them immediately. Here are all the games confirmed for the collection so far:

God of War

Bloodborne

Monster Hunter World

Final Fantasy 15

Fallout 4

Mortal Kombat X

Uncharted 4

Ratchet & Clank

Days Gone

Until Dawn

Battlefield 1

Infamous: Second Son

Detroit: Become Human

The Last of Us Remastered

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Batman Arkham Knight

The Last Guardian

Sony noted that the "availability of Plus Collection titles may vary by country," and that the service will not be available in China. We may also see new PS4 games added to the collection in the months and years ahead, and it's equally possible that games will leave the collection. Sony hasn't released details on these points just yet, but when we know more, you'll know more.

In any case, this is a pretty clear answer from Sony to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass offerings, and it sounds like a pretty strong one. It's a great value if you're already subscribed to PS+, and it will give early PS5 buyers a lot to play, especially if they're behind on the previous generation's greatest hits.