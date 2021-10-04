PlayStation patent could let you choose faster download speeds or multiplayer gaming

A new PlayStation patent could let users manually adjust internet bandwidth for specific applications.

As first spotted on Reddit over the past weekend, Sony has filed a new patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office just recently. This patent is focused on "bandwidth management," which would allow users to manually reallocate their internet bandwidth to each device and application on their network.

For example, if you had 100MBs of download speed on your PS5, you could manually portion this amount to specific activities on the console. So you could assign 40MBs to downloading new games and patches/updates, and save the remaining 60MBs for playing online games like Call of Duty: Warzone or Fortnite, bettering your in-game connection at the cost of a slower download speed.

It's an interesting system, and while users point out that Xbox quietly adjusts bandwidth in the background while you're using the console, this patent would allow you to instead manually adjust the bandwidth on PlayStation systems. Of course, this isn't to say the patent is guaranteed to turn into a feature for PS5, as not all registered patents translate into products or features.

Nintendo filed an eye-catching trademark themselves over the last few days. The company patented a system which sounds very similar to Xbox Series X's Quick Resume feature, which allows users to switch between multiple games on the fly and pick up wherever they left off, all with zero loading screens or delays. If Nintendo has its sights set on bringing this feature to the Nintendo Switch, then it's got its work cut out, because the handheld device may well require an SSD or other beefier hardware in order to take advantage of this technology.

If you're still trying to get your hands on Sony's new-gen console, you can head over to our PS5 deals guide for more.