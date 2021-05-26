PlayStation is collaborating with Sony AI to create richer gameplay experiences

Sony AI is collaborating with PlayStation to bring richer gaming experiences in the future as stated in the company’s latest Corporate Strategy Meeting .

According to Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida: “Sony AI, which we established last year, has begun a collaboration with PlayStation that will make game experiences even richer and more enjoyable.” This collaboration has led to the development of ‘Game AI Agents’ who according to Yoshida, “can be a player's in-game opponent or collaboration partner.”

Sony AI was founded in 2019 and according to its official website, the technology “is dedicated to using AI to help unleash human imagination and creativity.” The project aims to “advance AI so that it augments - and works in harmony with - humans to benefit society” as well as further develop Sony's pre-existing business endeavors in the music, movie, and gaming industries.

Elsewhere in the Corporate Strategy Meeting, President of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan also touched upon PlayStation’s plan to bring more of their IPs to mobile players adding that: “PlayStation has a huge catalog of diverse first-party IP that can transition to smartphone gaming and complement our AAA games or live service games.” Ryan enticed players by also stating that: “We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises so please stay tuned.”

Furthermore, Sony also mentioned their continuing plans to bring their franchises into wider media. Jim Ryan has previously stated that the upcoming Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland is “just the beginning” of Sony’s plans for movie/TV adaptations and this was further reinstated in the meeting.

Yoshida added that: “Working in close partnership with the film and television production teams at Sony Pictures, PlayStation Productions is hard at work making game titles into movies and TV shows.” However, one PlayStation IP that isn’t currently in the pipeline is a God of War movie , which one Sony spokesperson recently said is not in the works, “at least not anytime soon.”