Welcome to PLAY: your new PlayStation magazine!

The Official PlayStation Magazine is taking a well-earned retirement, so we're making an exciting fresh start. Welcome to PLAY: the new magazine for PlayStation gamers.

Our aim is for PLAY to go farther and deeper than ever before into the world of PlayStation gaming. And crucially, it's made by the same team of writers, editors, and designers, with the same deep industry access, quality of writing, and passion for all things PlayStation.

We're committed to delivering unique perspectives and deep dives into the biggest new games for PS5, PS4, and PSVR. So, whether it's the latest on exclusive blockbusters such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – our cover game for issue 1 – or exclusive access to the hottest new studios, we've got you covered.

Your support over the past year, and the previous 25, has really meant the world to us. Your messages and inclusion in every issue have helped us bring the world and culture of PlayStation to life. So, as we launch PLAY, we hope you'll continue to join us each month as we report on the biggest games, issues, and events surrounding the consoles we love.

A big thank you from the whole team, and we hope you love the new magazine as much as we enjoy making it.

Ian Dean, Editor

PLAY Magazine

PLAY Magazine FAQ

(Image credit: Sony)

What is PLAY Magazine?

It’s a new PlayStation magazine created by the team behind the Official PlayStation Magazine. The same editorial people, access, and passion for PlayStation as ever before, now under a new banner. If you love PlayStation – from PS1 to PS5 – then we’re the magazine for you. If you still enjoy your video game news, previews, reviews, and features curated once a month into a beautifully designed package made with care and flair, then PLAY Magazine is unmissable.

What’s happened to OPM?

All good things come to an end, and along with Sony we felt that the Official PlayStation Magazine had finally earned a well-deserved retirement. However, we still love PlayStation and magazines, and we know you do too, so PLAY Magazine came to life.

Who makes PLAY Magazine?

PLAY Magazine is made at the same place (Future) and by the same editorial team as Official PlayStation Magazine. Editor Ian Dean has over 20 years of experience as a video games journalist and leads a passionate team who have worked in print since PS1’s heyday. Whether it’s recalling Lara Croft’s debut or the latest indie hit, the PLAY Magazine team has you covered.

I’m an OPM subscriber – what happens to my subscription?

You’ll be first in line to get your hands on the very first issue of PLAY Magazine, as your subscription will simply switch from OPM to PLAY without you needing to do anything.

Can I get PLAY Magazine in the US?

Yes! PLAY Magazine is available worldwide. Head over to Magazines Direct for the latest offers and US dollar and Euro pricing, or take advantage of our worldwide launch offer – 5 issues for $5 at Magazines Direct. Look out for PLAY Magazine in your local US and Canadian book stores too, including Barnes & Noble.

Can I get PLAY Magazine in the UK?

Of course! We’re made and printed in the UK in the best traditions of the UK video games press. As the former home to Official PlayStation Magazine as well as sister magazines Edge, Retro Gamer, and PC Gamer, we have the know-how to deliver quality and consistency.

What's next from PLAY Magazine?

We’ll be on sale the same day and date as Official PlayStation Magazine would have released, so expect your new issues of PLAY Magazine to arrive as expected. Issue one arrives in UK shops on 4 May. We have interesting plans for future issues too, so stay tuned.

How do I contact PLAY Magazine?

Email us at play@futurenet.com