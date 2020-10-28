Play as Bill from Left 4 Dead 2 in the Dying Light Halloween event

Dying Light and Left 4 Dead 2 meet again to bring back the Viral Rush crossover event.

The returning limited time Viral Rush event allows you to play as Bill from Left 4 Dead 2 in a new DLC to fight back against the Virals in Dying Light. Also included in the DLC is Gnome Chompski, the iconic garden gnome from Left 4 Dead 2, which can be used as a two-handed weapon against the enraged hordes of zombies.

Not only that, the crossover event will bring the gameplay experience of Left 4 Dead to the open world of Dying Light. Face hordes of zombies in the challenging game mode and survive as long as you can. To add to the fun, you’ll also be able to use a new type of shotgun ammo that gives the infected a taste of fire and brimstone, setting them ablaze.

Get ready for zombie madness, as we’re bringing the Left 4 Dead 2 crossover event back!Meet Bill and gnome Chompski and show Virals who’s boss during the Viral Rush event! pic.twitter.com/dtdjHHaXHvOctober 27, 2020

The event is available now on PC from October 27 until October 29, however, the DLC will be available for those of you who play on console in a few weeks time.

Techland’s Dying Light 2 was announced during E3 2018 and was set to release Spring 2020, but it was delayed indefinitely. Right now there is no official release date for the sequel, but it was confirmed that Dying Light 2 will be coming to next-gen consoles including the PS5 and Xbox Series X .