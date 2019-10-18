Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville lands on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

The latest entry in the prevalent Plants vs. Zombies franchise is available digitally on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The third entry in the Garden Warfare series, Battle for Neighborville is different from the mainline Plants vs. Zombies tower defense games; instead it's a third-person competitive and cooperative shooter where you take the side of either plants or zombies.

Very little gameplay is seen in the launch trailer, but the cinematics are an absolute riot. Ears of corn, acorns, and mushrooms duke it out against costumed zombies in rhythm with an absolute bop of a soundtrack. The brief gameplay footage we see looks fun too, and speaking of gameplay, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville supports solo play as well as competitive and co-op multiplayer. Best of all, you can play split-screen local multiplayer on all modes, a rarity for new games on PS4 and Xbox One.

For a $40 game ($30 if you opted for early access), there's a lot to do in Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville. Spanning across a whopping six multiplayer modes including turf war and team deathmatch modes, you'll choose whichever edible or undead character you fancy and work with teammates or work to destroy them in busy, vibrant environments. Right now, Battle for Neighborville is very much in the Halloween spirit. Opt for the $50 Deluxe Edition and get new skins, emojis, and a digital comic.