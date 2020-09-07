PGA Tour 2K21 courses: the best ones profiled, plus the complete course list

There are 39 official PGA Tour 2K21 courses that provide great golf backdrops in the game. Each offers their own combination of landscapes, hazards and layouts, and golfing tests. These are great recreations, and original creations, that allow for variety and fun no matter how you play. Given real-life golf courses offer the opportunity to be right in beautiful courses and picturesque landscapes, it's great that the playable set of PGA Tour 2K21 courses are also capable of this. Below are some standouts from the game's real-world and fictional courses, along with the complete official PGA Tour 2K21 course list.

TPC Sawgrass

One of the most well-known PGA Tour 2K21 courses, Sawgrass is a very enjoyable 7,285-yard, par-72 home to the Players Championship. A verdant course across countryside, it features a bit of everything. On one hand, there's dangerous water, sand, and pine needle hazards; on the other, it has spacious fairways and greens. It's actually got some of the nicest in-between camera shots panning the landscape and the famous clubhouse too. The highlight is its island-green par-3 17th, which can make or break your round right at the end of it.

Riviera Country Club

This is a familiar real-life course that has featured in many of the previous iterations of top golf games. It's a lush parkland affair that's not too challenging so can be a great confidence booster. Riviera is a 71-par course, stretching 7,325 yards. A highlight is the 18th that steps up onto a long and straight fairway, funneling you into a crowd-packed green for the round’s finale.

Pearl Mountain Golf Club

As scenic PGA Tour 2K21 courses go, this is right up there. This fictional creation is set in a gorgeous Swiss pine forest-esque landscape with mountains and rocky waterfalls making for excellent views. The greens can be very speedy by default, but there's plenty of interest to make your trip around the 6,924-yard par 72 course a visually beautiful one. The sub-300 yard par-4 16th is a particular highlight, played over a rapid and rocky stream.

TPC Scottsdale

Another well-known real-world course, TPC Scottsdale is home to the brilliantly-titled Waste Management Phoenix Open. The hazard follows you around most of the holes on the course, posing a constant threat. The main highlight is the infamous 16th, which is a par-3 completely encased by viewing stands and crowds, and despite being only 160-odd yards, can make or break the round given the desert waste bunkers presence, and four green-side bunkers. You have to be accurate here.

Emerald Lake GC

The autumnal-looking fictional landscape of Emerald Lake GC is a pleasure to play through. With with the enormous Emerald Lake in the background - and occasional windmill and waterfall in the foreground - it's like whacking your way through an enormous Japanese garden. Playing at 7,325 yards long, and at a par-73, it's not one of the easiest, but certainly one of the nicest. The par-5 10th hole is one to enjoy here with it being a testing, hazard-filled dog-leg that skirts the coast of the lake, but one that's immensely satisfying to navigate successfully.

The House on the Cliff

As alluded to by the name, this is on a cliff-side coast landscape and a real treat for the eyes. Pine forests surround you as you make your way through the 7,046-yard par-72 course where the fairways are fair but can be tough - you want to avoid the rough at all costs. This fictional course opens with a bang that tests your risk-reward resolve: a beautiful but dangerous 570-odd yard par-5 that dog-legs to the right with fairway bunkers, heavy rough, and a two-part fairway thrown into the mix while you approach the pin downhill.

TPC Twin Cities

This is a real-world course designed by Arnold Palmer, and it's a beauty in its PGA Tour 2K21 course form too, forming a 7,424-yard par-72 parkland countryside course. It's beautiful but also quietly deadly, with plenty of hazards close to target landing areas that can easily ruin your round. The 2nd and 3rd holes going across and alongside the watercourses are excellent, and balance the beauty and risk of great golf holes well.

Copper Dunes

This is a really lovely fictional course that looks like it could be placed straight into a Western American landscape. Set among a forest, it has tall pine trees underplanted with mountainous vegetation that line the way of each hole giving it an authentic landscape feel, while a vast waste bunker is draped over almost the whole course. The 1st hole really sets the tone: the vistas, landscape features, and weaving fairways and hazards galore make for a great start. Elsewhere, the 10th tee provides a perfect-picture landscape view.

This is a really great fictional course and a clear nod to British links courses, successfully bringing that feel to life with hole after hole of brilliant British-like coastal golf. Built across undulating fairways and landscape, you play right alongside the coast, with deep bunkers and plenty of thick Gorse planting to cause you problems along the way. The course's first hole up the coast – across wildly up-and-down fairways and toward a green-side lighthouse – is a lovely start, while the super-wide 18th toward an isolated coast-side green is equally memorable.

The Jumeriah Club

This is a desert course, much like those in Dubai in real-life. It does a great job of recreating the experience across its 7,377 yards, creating an enticing par-72 challenge. Palm trees, desert sand waste bunkers, and long serpentine bunkers litter the course which looks irresistibly green and lush despite being in the desert, with a Dubai-like cityscape completing the picturesque image on almost every hole. The par-3 2nd hole playing over water and tropical planting, between tall palm trees, and toward the cityscape is a highlight.

Complete PGA Tour 2K21 course list

Official real-world PGA Tour 2K21 courses

Atlantic Beach CC

Copperhead Course

East Lake Golf Club

Quail Hollow Club

Riviera Country Club

TPC Boston

TPC Deere Run

TPC Louisiana

TPC River Highlands

TPC San Antonio

TPC Sawgrass

TPC Scottsdale

TPC Southwind

TPC Summerlin

TPC Twin Cities

Official fictional PGA Tour 2K21 courses

Caramel Creek

Cloudcrest Country Club

The Club at Ravenswood

Conservatory Club

Copper Dunes

Craigendoran Links

Emerald Lake GC

Faxon Park Golf Club

Hickory Creek GC

Hoophole River Club

The House on The Cliff

The Jumeriah Club

Katagawa Country Club

The Links at Royal Atlantic

Monte Cervino

McCory Shores Golf Club

Ocean of Memories

Pearl Mountain Golf Course

Quincy Downs Country Club

Royal Ethalwind

Tarwa Golf Club

Timber Knoll

Vaquero Valley Golf Course

Victory Village