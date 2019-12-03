Persona 5 Royal finally gets a western release date along with multiple editions and DLCs

On the heels of leaked promotional artwork which was later corroborated by Amazon Canada ahead of a reveal from Atlus , Sony finally confirmed the release date for Persona 5 Royal, the expanded edition of the hit JRPG. Persona 5 Royal will launch in the West on March 31, 2020, so you've just got under three months left to wait.

In a blog post - which I suspect was pushed up given today's leaks - Sony outlined the *checks notes* four editions available for the game. There are two physical editions and two digital ones. We'll start with the physical editions, as they're the most straightforward.

The $60 launch edition comes with a limited-edition steelbook case and a dynamic PS4 theme. Easy. The fancy pants Phantom Thieves Edition, meanwhile, adds in a Joker mask and stand, a collector's box, and an art book and soundtrack which, at least visually, are different from the ones included with the collector's edition of Persona 5.

Next we have the $100 digital Ultimate Edition which comes with the game and a catch-all DLC pack. The PlayStation Store page for the Ultimate Edition says that the included DLC pack contains "the costume, battle, and Persona DLC found in the Persona 5 Royal Kasumi Costume Bundle, the Persona 5 Royal Battle Bundle, and the Persona 5 Royal Persona bundle."

(Image credit: Atlus)

Sony's blog post clarifies that, outside of this bundle, these DLCs will be sold separately for $15, $10, and $10 respectively. Speaking of which, the $70 Royal Deluxe Edition of Persona 5 Royal gets you the game and the costume pack for Kasumi at a slight discount.

Apart from alternate costumes for the newest Phantom Thief, Kasumi, it's unclear what each of these DLCs contains, especially the vaguely titled Battle Bundle. The new trailer embedded above doesn't help, either. We've reached out for more DLC details and will update this story if we hear back. The good news is that, in an email, Atlus confirmed that the original Persona 5 DLC will be free to all Royal owners.

If you missed the bus and are still wondering what Persona 5 Royal even is, here's a quick primer. Persona 5 Royal is to Persona 5 what Persona 4 Golden was to Persona 4. It's an expanded version of the game with a whole host of new story and side content, including an entire school semester, more confidants and characters, new dungeons and overworld locations, and a grappling hook to bring into dungeons.