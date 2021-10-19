Ozark season 4 trailer and release date revealed by Netflix

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Ozark season 4, as well as the new series' release date.

The clip, which you can watch above, doesn't give much away. It showcases some important locations from the series, like the Missouri Belle Casino, while voiceovers from previous episodes can be heard over ominous music. "Why do I have this feeling we both know that you'd be better off dead?" Ruth Langmore can be heard asking, which is a callback to season 1, when Marty Byrde first arrived in the Ozarks. We then see Marty and Wendy Byrde, looking nervous, at what looks to be cartel boss Omar Navarro's mansion.

The teaser comes after a first look at the new series was revealed at Netflix's Tudum event, which showed Marty and Wendy trying to wash themselves clean of Helen Piece's blood after she was executed in front of them in the season 3 finale.

Season 4 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 arriving January 21, 2022. There's no word yet on when the second batch of episodes will arrive. Jason Bateman is back as Marty Byrde, with Laura Linney returning as Wendy Byrde, Julia Garner back as Ruth Langmore, and Felix Solis returning as Omar Navarro.

"I do know where everything is going to end… I was interested in the big question [Chris Mundy, showrunner] has the opportunity to answer: are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill?" Bateman has said of season 4 (H/T IndieWire). "What does he want to message to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrdes have done – or lack thereof?"

While you wait for next January 21, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.