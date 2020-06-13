Outlast Trials trailer ends the PC Gaming Show with a new vision of horror

The PC Gaming Show has closed with a brand new look at Outlast Trails, which will launch on PC in 2021.

The trailer showcased what to expect from Red Barrel' latest scare-a-thon, but with a key twist: This time friends can take on the terror together. Check out the exclusive new trailer down below.

Starting with a literal needle drop in a surgeon's theatre, we see three ominous figures forcibly screwing night vision goggles into a test subject's head. The horror only intensifies from there, as we see (in night vision, natch) the poor tester sprinting down a corridor, being chased by a looming figure brandishing a massive mallet.

Another character tries to help him escape by dragging him over a wall to safety, but before she can yank him to safety, she is brutally impaled by an unseen assailant. That leaves the other test subject to tumble back down, greeted by the hammer of the creature he was trying to escape. So yes, this is every inch an Outlast game in its tone, even if the addition of co-op multiplayer is new.

A blog post on the developer's website at the end of last year confirmed that this new game would be set during the Cold War and in the same universe, but won't act as a sequel to Outlast or Outlast 2. There's no word on console versions yet, but we'll update this as soon as we find out. That's if we're feeling brave enough to hunt out for more info on the game…

