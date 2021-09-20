Original Lord of the Rings composer reportedly in talks to score the Amazon series

Original Lord of the Rings composer Howard Shore could be back to score the upcoming Amazon series.

According to Deadline, Shore is in talks to return to Middle-earth for the Lord of the Rings TV show. Shore scored the Lord of the Rings trilogy, as well as all three The Hobbit movies, and won three Oscars for his efforts.

Not much is known about the TV show so far, besides the fact that it will be set thousands of years before the events depicted in the films. That means the original cast won't be returning, and Peter Jackson isn't involved, either. Shore's music, then, could bring a welcome dose of familiarity to the new project – along with the reported return of Galadriel, though this time played by Morfydd Clark.

The series has a massive budget, and the first season recently wrapped filming in New Zealand. The second installment will film in the UK, in a break from tradition. A first look at the series was also released not long ago, showcasing a breathtaking landscape and a figure in a white cloak.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The official synopsis for the series says it "will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness."

The show will hit Amazon Prime Video September 8, 2022. Until then, check out our guide to all of 2021's upcoming major movie release dates.