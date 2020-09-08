Oh, baby: Doom is now playable on a pregnancy test

Through the years, Doom has come to many platforms and now the classic FPS has landed on a pregnancy test. Yes, you did read that right. Probably not the result you were expecting, eh? (I'm sorry.)

Foone, a programmer with a penchant for "weird hardware things", has made Doom playable on a pregnancy test with a 128 x 32 pixel display. Sure, it's monochrome and very small, but you can still see it's Doom and it's certainly a very inventive way of making use of the test.

I tried zooming in and turning up the in-game gamma a bit, so you can see what's going on slightly better.(It's a 128x32 pixel monochrome display, it's never gonna be great) pic.twitter.com/dAU7LZ1pkTSeptember 7, 2020

Before, they only managed to get Doom to run on the stick in a playback video, but now it's actually playable. In a video posted on Twitter which zooms in on the little display, you can see the classic FPS in action on the pregnancy test, which Foone is able to control using a keyboard.

In another Twitter thread, you can see just how they tweaked and programmed the tests to make all kinds of things run on the little display. Foone explains that the existing CPU of the test can't be reprogrammed, and the LCD can only show four things, so to get it work they swapped out the LCD screen for an OLED display and replaced the CPU which is actually too large to fit inside the shell of the original test.

Doom Guy has been known to find his way onto all sorts of interesting devices in the past, from running on a MacBook touch bar to firing away on an Apple watch, and even working on the teeny tiny display of a single key on a re-programmable Optimus Maximus keyboard. And now, to give us yet more proof that Doom really can run on literally anything, we have a playable version on a pregnancy test. What an age we live in.

In other Doom news, a new update brings widescreen and Steam support for Doom and Doom 2.