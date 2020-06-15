Norman Osborn back as Green Goblin for Amazing Spider-Man #850

Norman Osborn will once again don the Green Goblin garb and take his place as arguably Spider-Man's greatest foe this September for the milestone (and legacy re-numbered) Amazing Spider-Man #850.

Described as a "climactic chapter in the wall crawler’s years-long conflict with the Goblin-masked madman," this issue is framed as a "colossal showdown" by Marvel.

"Spidey has faced his share of hardships, but even the worst things that have happened to him are just a prelude to what transpires here," its announcement reads.

Series writer Nick Spencer will be working with the series' regular artists Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos, and Mark Bagley, as well as "a veritable Hall of Fame of Spider-Creators" for this over-sized anthology issue.

Other creators confirmed are writers Kurt Busiek (Marvels) and Saladin Ahmed (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), along with artists Chris Bachalo and Aaron Kuder. In addition, Silver Surfer: Black's Tradd Moore will be writing and drawing a story in this issue.

"This is maybe the most action-packed and harrowing issue of Amazing Spider-Man ever!" Marvel's executive editor Nick Lowe claims in the announcement. "There are so many twists and turns and Spidey has never had his back up against a wall like this before."

The special will follow the current "Sins Rising" arc featuring the Sin-Eater and the Lethal Legion.

The issue will serve as issue #49 of the current volume, with Marvel's math calculating it will be the #850th issue of Amazing Spider-Man when counting all relaunches.

Amazing Spider-Man #48 and #850 is due out this September. Look for Marvel's full September 2020 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.