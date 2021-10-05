No Time to Die director was filming scenes without knowing where they'd fit into the movie

No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga has opened up about the process behind making the new James Bond movie – including a unique way of dealing with things after 007 actor Daniel Craig was injured during filming.

"The only set which was really ready to go was M’s office in MI6," Fukunaga told Esquire Middle East about the shift to different scenes in Craig’s absence. "I knew more or less in the outline that I made what I wanted to have happen in that section, but none of the body of the script had been written yet. Luckily, I was sitting there with some of the greatest actors in the world."

Those actors included Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, and Rory Kinnear – with Fukunaga contributing to dialogue that could be shaped differently depending on the plot’s direction.

"I was writing dialogue that was intentional enough, but vague enough, that I could apply it to a number of different things happening in the third act," Fukunaga said. "When we finally put the film together, it all made sense, somehow all fit together… there are pieces that Ralph Fiennes says in the trailer that neither Ralph nor I knew exactly what he was saying it for."

Fukunaga also revealed that the script was still being tweaked well into post-production – which hints at a film that had to heavily deviate from its original production plan in the wake of Craig’s injury.

Thankfully it all turned out well in the end.