Nioh 2 update adds shiny new photo mode, missions, and free armor set, first DLC to launch in July

Nioh 2 has officially sold over 1 million units worldwide and to celebrate, Team Ninja is giving players a free "Maniki Armor" set in the latest 1.09 update.

A blog post with Team Ninja's creative director Tom Lee details the "major update" that goes live today, which will add a wealth of content to the action RPG. Along with the armor set which was revealed on Twitter, the post has announced that a new photo mode is being introduced to the game for free. The mode will let players capture the action with "in-depth camera settings like image exposure, gradation, lighting and tint adjustments, and a variety of dramatic filters."

Additionally, the update will also see 9 new missions - both Sub-missions and Twilight missions - as a small part of the Team Ninja's larger commitment to providing players with the most engaging gaming experience for Nioh 2. "In our efforts to fulfill this commitment, we will vigorously pay close attention to your feedback and continue to provide updates when we are able," Lee writes.

The post also provides information about the upcoming DLC content headed to the PS4 exclusive. With plans to deliver a total of "3 sizable and badass DLC batches over the next several months," the first DLC titled "The Tengu's Disciple" is set to launch on July 30. In the lead up to the release of the expansion, you can download some special DLC themed wallpapers directly from the blog.

The DLC content promises to deliver new storylines, Yokai to fight, boss battles, Guardian Spirits, skills, and armor. But that's not all. The expansion will also introduce a new weapon that "alters the performance of skills outside of set stances", as well as new difficulty levels and end-game content.

