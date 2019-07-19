Where to get Nintendo Switch online cheap

If you find subscriptions for Nintendo Switch Online cheap, it’s an investment worth your time. As well as providing access to online multiplayer in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Splatoon 2, it gives you an ever-growing library of NES games to play with too. And these aren't the only benefits; you also receive exclusive offers, voice chat through a smartphone app, and cloud saves (which is a helpful way to get around the console's paltry 32GBs of storage, particularly if you don't have Nintendo Switch SD cards on hand to boost it). More importantly, Nintendo products are somewhat notorious for holding their value. Switch bargains of any kind are few and far between.

But which membership should you choose? While you can get either 3 or 12-month subscription cards, we'd say that anyone looking for Nintendo Switch Online cheap is better served by the latter. 12 months is simply more cost-effective and better value for money in the long run. Better still, it usually starts at just $20 / £18 anyway. That's a mere $1.50 / £1.50 per month, so a price cut nudges it right into 'impulse buy' territory. Don't worry if you've already got a membership, either. Anything you purchase will be stacked on top of your existing sub.

No matter what you choose, we've brought together the very best deals, offers, and discounts on Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions to get you started. We've also included a list of all the NES games it gives you access to, so be sure to pop back every now and then to see if anything new has been added in the meantime.

12-month deals

If you're looking to get some decent use from your Switch Online subscription, it's cheaper to sign up for 12 months. It's about $20 / £18, which works out at just over $1.50 per month. That's damn good, considering what you actually get. Overall, that's far better than buying four codes at 3 months each (and it's way less hassle than remembering to keep renewing). You really should be picking this one.

3-month deals

Perhaps you're just online-curious when it comes to Switch? After all, maybe you don't want the classic games and you already have access to stuff like Netflix or the online sub for another console. You just want to dip a toe in the water and see how it feels. You can grab 3 months of membership for the price of a pizza, which is a reasonably good deal. No, it's not as cheap overall as the 12 month sub but... hey, you need to buy according to what you actually want and need.

Game list

Nintendo Switch Online - what games do I get?

So far there are over 30 classic NES games to play when you sign up, and some have new features specially added for the Switch. Here's a list of what you can choose from:

Metroid

Mighty Bomb Jack

TwinBee

Soccer

Tennis

Donkey Kong

Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros.

Balloon Fight

Ice Climber

Dr. Mario

The Legend of Zelda

Super Mario Bros. 3

Double Dragon

River City Ransom

Ghosts'n Goblins

Tecmo Bowl

Gradius

Pro Wrestling

Excitebike

Yoshi

Ice Hockey

Baseball

Solomon's Key

NES Open Tournament Golf

Super Dodge Ball

Wario's Woods

Ninja Gaiden

ADVENTURES OF LOLO

Blaster Master

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Super Mario Bros 2

Kirby's Adventure

Kid Icarus

StarTropics

Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream

Star Soldier

Donkey Kong Jr.

VS. Excitebike

Clu Clu Land

Double Dragon II: The Revenge (Coming soon)

Volleyball (Coming soon)

City Connection (Coming soon)

Nintendo will be announcing a further batch of games very soon, so the library will continue to grow as the service matures.

