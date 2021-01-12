Nintendo Switch Mario Red and Blue bundle revealed for launch next month

To celebrate the upcoming release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Nintendo has unveiled a brand new Nintendo Switch model themed around Mario himself.

You can check out the Mario Red and Blue version of the Nintendo Switch just below, revealed by Nintendo earlier today. The fancy new console will launch worldwide next month on February 12, and there's a Switch carry case available separately which sports Mario's moustache and overalls.

This Mario Red & Blue Edition #NintendoSwitch will be available in stores starting 12/02. Let’s-a go! #SuperMario35 pic.twitter.com/1WUCfiqwUoJanuary 12, 2021

This new Nintendo Switch Mario Red and Blue model was unveiled alongside a brand new trailer for the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury bundle. Both the new console and the game will release next month on February 12, and you can check out the trailer that released earlier today for the two games just below.

For those that don't know, the Super Mario 3D World part of the bundle is a re-release of an original Wii U game, whereas Bowser's Fury is a brand new game. The latter title sees Bowser turning into a gigantic monstrosity, and it looks like Mario will be doing some Gigantamaxing of his own next month in order to take Bowser down.

Right now, there isn't specific pricing information for the Mario Red and Blue version of the Nintendo Switch. However, an educated guess puts this bundle as releasing at the standard Nintendo Switch price point of $299.99.

If you want to pick up Nintendo's console before next month however, you can head over to our best Nintendo Switch deals guide for the best prices currently available.