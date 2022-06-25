Nintendo Direct for third-party games may be coming next week

Another Nintendo Direct presentation is reportedly on the way.

That's according to Nacho Requena, the editor of the Spanish games magazine, Manual (opens in new tab). Addressing viewers in a recent Twitch stream (opens in new tab), Requena hinted that another Nintendo Direct - this time designed to showcase third-party games coming to Nintendo's super-popular handheld system - is set for Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

"We should have a Nintendo Direct this coming Tuesday," Requena said during the stream, as translated by VGC (opens in new tab). "This will be mainly focused on third-party games – that’s what I’ve been told to expect.

"I’ve also been told that some Persona game will be present, though I don’t know which game,” Requena added. "I’ve also been told there will be another game that has been available for some time on other platforms... it’s been available for four years now."

Could it be that this new presentation reveals ports of Persona 3, 4, and/or 5 - which we know are coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam from the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase a couple of weeks back (opens in new tab) - are also on the way to Nintendo Switch?

And what could that other game be - perhaps a Switch port of 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2? Right now all we can do is hope and speculate, but if Requena is right, it won't be long before Nintendo confirms one way or the other.

Of course, it's only been a few days since we last had a new Nintendo Direct, although that one - a 20-minute broadcast that debuted earlier this week - was dedicated entirely to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (opens in new tab).

While we've grown used to game delays, especially following the pandemic, the release date for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has actually been brought forward as it had originally been slated to launch a few months later (opens in new tab) in the year in September 2022.

