New The Flash creative team to begin "the redemption of Wally West" and gives a big Justice League hint

The DC news is coming fast and furious. Writer Jeremy Adams (DC Future State's Black Adam and Black Racer) and veteran artist Brandon Peterson will be the new The Flash creative team when the series returns March 16 with The Flash #768 during what may be called the "Infinite Frontier" era.

The Flash #768 (Image credit: DC)

"The redemption of Wally West begins!" reads DC's description of the returning ongoing series. The publisher is also suggesting the first arc will determine who will carry on the Flash mantle - Wally or Barry Allen.

"Beginning with The Flash #768, after the events spanning from DC Universe: Rebirth to Heroes in Crisis to Dark Nights: Death Metal, the former Kid Flash decides to call it quits," DC continues. "Family is more important to Wally West than a connection to the Speed Force. If you love the Flash and want to hit the ground running for the redemption arc of DC’s favorite speedster, The Flash #768 is the perfect jumping-on point!"



"Jumping-on point" in the name of the game for DC in March, when its regular refreshed line-up returns hoping to attract new and lapsed readers with new creative teams and directions.

"There's some dispute about who would win in a race against Wally and Barry," says new writer Adams about his plans, "but let's just say it's a question that starts this new adventure. I've tried to pour all of my excess enthusiasm into writing a story that explores some of the crazy sci-fi elements that Flash books are known for. So, race to the store and pick one up... or two... or three..."



DC goes on to say that "in the months following DC’s Future State event, Barry will need his former partner more than ever. Will Barry let Wally walk away?"



And then the publisher drops this little nugget:



"Barry Allen and Wally West must confront the past by way of a Justice League led by Green Arrow. Ollie's the one person Wally hasn't talked to since Roy's death, so pick up the Flash starting in March 2021 and see the Flash Family decide who will carry the Scarlet Speedster legacy towards the future! Will it be Barry? Or Wally?"

The new Justice League (?) by David Marquez (Image credit: DC)

The mention of a Justice League led by Green Arrow seemingly matches up with the Brian Bendis-Intragramed image by David Marquez featuring what appears to be a new Justice League line-up featuring ... wait for it ... Green Arrow.



While crouched in the lower-left corner, this official Flash copy suggests Oliver Queen will be leading this iteration of the team.



As for Wally, a character DC seems to like to torture to a certain degree, his 'redemption' arc is tied to his recent mass - albeit inadvertent - murder of fellow DC superheroes and villains (including Green Arrow's former sidekick Roy Harper) in Tom King's event series Heroes in Crisis.

The Flash #768 features a cover by Peterson and a variant cover by Ian MacDonald.

