New Psychonauts 2 gameplay with Jack Black is super psychedelic

Jack Black goes tripping through a psychedelic Psychonauts 2 level in the latest gameplay video for the long-awaited sequel.

A few months after playing through Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 with Tony Hawk himself , Black's Jablinski Games YouTube channel has posted a more socially distanced preview for Psychonauts 2. He does still get Double Fine studio head Tim Schafer on camera via a quick FaceTime call, though.

The video playthrough takes place in the same bright, colorful, and musically infused level from the Psychonauts 2 trailer that debuted at the Xbox Games Showcase in July. We get to see some platforming action, plenty of collectibles, and lots of prisms. Prisms make everything better.

Black is uniquely suited to provide commentary for this stage since he voices one of its characters - the role of the "Spirit Energy Ball", which probably isn't its actual name but is nonetheless a very accurate descriptor: "I had so much fun recording this, just hanging with Tim," Black says in the video. "We had to do the last round of recordings virtually, because obviously the pandemic prevented us from getting together in person."

Fortunately, it looks like they were able to wrap up his big musical number while the recording studio was still open. I'm always going to keep carrying the torch for a Brutal Legend sequel, but until that happens , this should help. Psychonauts 2 is set to arrive on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in 2021.