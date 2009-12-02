New Prince of Persia poster

Another teaser poster has been released for blockbuster Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time , this time featuring an extreme close-up of star Jake Gyllenhaal under the word 'Courage', just so we know that he's brave and everything.





Prince of Persia is due for release in May and looks set to become one of the biggest films of the summer.



With a built-in audience who are fans of Ubisoft's mind-bogglingly successful computer game and a lead who's reinventing himself as an action hero (and also doesn't mind looking a bit moody and wistful to lure in the ladeez), we're thinking Mike Newell's action flick could be the new Pirates of the Caribbean - the films even share Jerry Bruckheimer in a producing role.



Another companion poster proclaiming 'Destiny' features Gyllenhaal's co-star, Gemma Arterton, doing her best to appeal to the guys in her role as the princess who teams up with the titular prince to track down the Dagger of Time.





Is it working? Can you tear yourself away from playing the game long enough to care about the movie? Let us know below...