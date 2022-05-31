New on Prime Video in June 2022: All the new movies and shows

The year is nearly half over, but new streaming releases are showing no sign of slowing down. There's plenty to choose from on Prime Video this June, from movies to TV shows. For one thing, The Boys is back for season 3, with more of the controversial fun we've come to expect from Homelander and co.

Over in the US, you can stream Daniel Craig's 007 swansong, No Time to Die, as well as movies like the original Top Gun, Call Me By Your Name, and Shaun of the Dead – no matter what you're in the mood for, we think there'll be something on this list to scratch the itch.

Meanwhile, over in the UK, you can see Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's Italian accents in House of Gucci, as well as Hacks season 2, which already started airing on HBO in the US a few weeks ago. So, without further ado, scroll on to see everything new releasing on Prime Video this June.

The Boys season 3 – June 3

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Boys is back for season 3 – the outlandish series follows a group of vigilantes as they take on the Seven, corrupt superheroes monetized by the company Vought International who abuse their powers. The new installment sees things pretty calm for the gang – until they learn of a new Anti-Supe weapon and start chasing the legend of Soldier Boy, the first Superhero. Expect the same crude humor and gratutious sex and violence that we know and love.

No Time to Die – June 10 (US only)

(Image credit: MGM)

No Time to Die is Daniel Craig's final outing as Bond and sees him out of active service and enjoying some time out in Jamaica. However, his peace and quiet doesn't last for long thanks to the CIA needing Bond's help to rescue a kidnapped scientist, which results in a showdown with villain Safin, played by Rami Malek. The movie was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also stars Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Ana de Armas, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes.

Fairfax season 2 – June 10

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Amazon's adult animated comedy returns for a second season. The show follows four middle school best friends, voiced by Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Jaboukie Young-White, and Peter S. Kim, who are on a never-ending quest for popularity on Los Angeles' Fairfax Avenue. Plus, an all-star roster of guest stars includes Dr. Phil, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ben Schwartz, and Rob Delaney. All eight episodes are set to drop at once, so get ready to binge-watch.

Everything new on Prime Video US this June

New on Prime Video US: June 1

Annie Hall

Antwone Fisher

Baby Monitor Murders

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Black Swan

The Brady Bunch Movie

Call Me By Your Name

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge 2: Going For the Gold

The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing The Dream

Dr. Dolittle

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Fences

The Fighting Temptations

Galaxy Quest

Groundhog Day

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Half Baked

The Hills Have Eyes

The Honeymooners

In & Out

I Think I Love My Wife

Juno

The Love Letter

Meatballs

Megamind

Mermaids

The Mod Squad

Mother!

Mr. Mom

Mr. Wrong

The Nanny Diaries

New York Undercover

Next Day Air

Not Without My Daughter

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Philadelphia

The Presidio

Rejoice and Shout

Rosemary’s Baby

Sabrina

The Sandlot

Shaun Of The Dead

Snake Eyes

Switchback

The Time Machine

Top Gun

The Transporter

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns

Walking Tall

Whip It!

White Men Can’t Jump

Will & Grace

The Wiz

World’s Greatest Dad

New on Prime Video US: June 3

The Boys season 3

New on Prime Video US: June 5

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

New on Prime Video US: June 10

Fairfax season 2

No Time to Die

New on Prime Video US: June 12

My Fake Boyfriend

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

The Wolf of Wall Street

New on Prime Video US: June 17

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

The Lake

The Summer I Turned Pretty

New on Prime Video US: June 24

At Home with the Gils

Boundless

Chloe

The One That Got Away

New on Prime Video US: June 30

Bang Bang Baby

Everything new on Prime Video UK this June

New on Prime Video UK: June 1

Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts

New on Prime Video UK: June 3

The Boys season 3

New on Prime Video UK: June 6

Spider-Man: Homecoming

New on Prime Video UK: June 10

Fairfax season 2

Hacks season 2

My Fake Boyfriend

New on Prime Video UK: June 17

House of Gucci

The Summer I Turned Pretty

New on Prime Video UK: June 24