New Netflix movie casts Ethan Hawke alongside Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali

Ethan Hawke has joined the cast of Leave the World Behind, an upcoming Netflix thriller, Deadline reports. He joins Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Myha’la Herrold, who recently starred in the HBO series Industry.

Based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, which was first published in 2020, the movie will follow two families who were previously strangers but are forced together on a long weekend that goes horribly wrong.

Hawke and Roberts will play a married couple, while Herrold will play Ali's daughter. Ryan Kiera Armstrong (American Horror Story) and Charlie Evans (Everything's Gonna Be Okay) will play Hawke and Roberts' children. The suspenseful story will reportedly explore themes of race, class, and parenthood, as well as how our relationships are altered in times of crisis. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail will direct the movie and pen the script.

Hawke will next star as cult leader Arthur Harrow in the Disney Plus series Moon Knight opposite Oscar Isaac. Over on the big screen, he's due to appear in historical epic The Northman from director Robert Eggers and whodunnit sequel Knives Out 2.

Meanwhile, Ali is also about to join the MCU as vampire hunter Blade in an upcoming movie directed by Bassam Tariq, and Roberts is set to star in the rom-com Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney.