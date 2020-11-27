6 New Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus movies to watch this weekend

Getting ready for another weekend in front of the TV? Gearing up for hours of scrolling as you wonder what to watch? We’ve done the research for you – there are plenty of new movies hitting your favourite streaming platforms this weekend and we’ve picked the six you should be watching.

With December just around the corner, we’ve decided it’s definitely time to start watching Christmas movies – and Netflix is coming through with the goods, with both The Christmas Chronicles 2 and Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square available to watch now. Not in the mood yet? No worries – try a drama with a little less schmaltz, like Hillbilly Elegy, A Star is Born, or Uncle Frank instead. And as always, if you need some more inspiration, we’ve got lists covering everything on the streamers from the best movies on Amazon Prime to the best shows on Disney Plus .

The Christmas Chronicles 2 – Netflix

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: Worldwide

Set two years after 2018’s The Christmas Chronicle, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ’s Kurt Russell returns as Santa Claus, while his real-life partner Goldie Hawn joins the cast as Mrs Claus. Santa is reunited with Kate (Big Little Lies’ Darby Camp) after she runs away from a family holiday with her mum’s new boyfriend. When a mysterious villain named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and ruin Christmas forever, they must all work together to save the day.

Hillbilly Elegy – Netflix

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: Worldwide

Amy Adams and Glenn Close lead this Ron Howard-directed drama. Based on J.D. Vance’s memoir of the same name, Hillbilly Elegy explores Vance’s (Gabriel Basso) relationship with his troubled mother (Adams) who has an ongoing addiction to heroin, and his supportive grandmother (Close). After a family emergency, Vance must return home to Ohio from his new life at Yale Law School and confront his past. The movie has had mixed reviews, but even the harshest critics can agree that Close and Adams give standout performances.

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square – Netflix

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: Worldwide

A Christmas musical full of songs written by Dolly Parton? Sign us up. Christmas on the Square follows a wealthy woman, a Scrooge-like character played by Christine Baranski, who returns to her hometown to evict the residents and sell the land to a mall developer. Parton also stars in the movie, as an angel (because of course she does). If anyone can save Christmas, it’s Dolly. The movie is directed by actor-turned-director Debbie Allen, who’s helmed countless episodes of TV shows from Jane the Virgin to Grey’s Anatomy.

A Star is Born – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: UK

The fourth remake of A Star is Born , the 2018 version of the movie was Lady Gaga’s first big screen leading role. It was also her co-star Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut. It follows troubled musician Jackson (Cooper) who discovers and falls in love with young singer Ally (Gaga). Jackson becomes Ally’s mentor (and partner), but he’s battling his own issues too. The movie was a box office hit and it was nominated for eight Oscars – it won Best Original Song for Shallow.

The best shows on Amazon Prime

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions – Disney Plus

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: Worldwide

We’re all missing live music, and while we can’t offer you a gig, the next best thing is available to stream on Disney Plus this weekend. In Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, you can watch Taylor Swift play all 17 tracks of her newest album as well as listen to her discuss the creative process behind each track with her co-producers Jack Antanoff and Aaron Dessner. There’s a guest appearance from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, too. Swift directed and produced the documentary.

The best movies on Disney Plus

Uncle Frank – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: IMDb)

Available: Worldwide