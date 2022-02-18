6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, we bring you another batch of handpicked streaming recommendations, and there are plenty of new movies and shows to choose from.

If you're planning a Saturday night movie marathon, there's ample choice this week. For those who aren't faint of heart, a new version of Texas Chainsaw Massacre is now on Netflix, while The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark is back on HBO Max and Wes Anderson's latest movie, The French Dispatch, on Disney Plus in the UK.

As for TV shows, your next binge watch could be the Steve Carell-led sitcom Space Force, which returns for season 2 on Netflix, while the streamer also just released the animated series The Cuphead Show, based on the Cuphead video game. Over on Prime Video, meanwhile, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back for season 4. Simply put, there should be something out there for everyone this weekend – happy streaming.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

This new Netflix movie is the ninth installment in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise and serves as a direct sequel to the original film, which was released in 1974. The character of Sally Hardesty, the only survivor of Leatherface's killing spree in the '70s movie, returns, while John Larroquette reprises his role as the story's narrator. Add in some more blood, guts, and Gen Z-ers, and that's pretty much the Netflix slasher in a nutshell.

Space Force season 2 – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Steve Carell returns as General Mark Naird, a decorated pilot who finds himself entrusted with establishing a new branch of the armed forces – the United States Space Force. His mission, per the White House's orders, is to get the US back on the moon by 2024. After uprooting his family to relocate to a remote military base in Colorado, Naird encounters an interesting bunch of individuals in his new co-workers, from scientists to astronauts.

The Cuphead Show – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Based on the hit Cuphead video game, this new animated Netflix show follows the (mis)adventures of the titular character (voiced by Tru Valentino) and his brother Mugman (Frank Todaro). The pair will have to face off against a host of bosses that will be familiar to players of the game – Ribby and Croaks, King Dice, and the Devil. You can read our 4.5 star review here.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4 – Amazon

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Prime Video

Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is back – the critically acclaimed The Marvelous Mrs Maisel returns for a fourth season this month. Season 4 takes us up to 1960 and, according to the official synopsis, "change is in the air." Created by Gilmore Girls showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino, the new season will feature the addition of two Gilmore Girls alumni to the cast – Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. Episodes will be released weekly, in typical Prime Video fashion.

The Many Saints of Newark – HBO Max

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: HBO Max

The Many Saints of Newark follows the teenage years of Tony Soprano, played by Michael Gandolfini (taking over the role made famous by his late father James in The Sopranos), against the backdrop of the 1967 Newark riots. The movie was directed by The Sopranos director Alan Taylor and co-written by David Chase, and also stars Alessandro Nivolo, Jon Bernthal, and Ray Liotta. And if you missed it the first time around, it's now back on HBO Max.

The French Dispatch – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus



Wes Anderson's latest movie is now available to stream on Disney Plus. Following the French outpost of a fictional US newspaper, the stacked ensemble cast includes Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, and Bill Murray. Told in classic whimsical, symmetrical, Anderson fashion, the movie consists of three parts, with each segment telling a different story that appears in the paper's final issue after the death of its editor-in-chief.