New Mass Effect art points to a return to Andromeda

BioWare is once again teasing the next Mass Effect game after Andromeda, this time through concept art glimpsed in a forthcoming book.

That book is BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development, which was released today, November 17. The hefty book might have only just launched, but that hasn't stopped its contents from appearing online, namely through a Tumblr blog (thanks, Eurogamer).

Three pictures from BioWare's book turned up on the blog, which are said to all be from a chapter titled 'The Future of BioWare: Back to Space.' You can see the first of the three images just below, and if you pay close attention to the shape of the spaceship door on the left, it sure looks a lot like an image that BioWare released earlier this month to commemorate N7 Day.

(Image credit: BioWare)

Next up, there's the image just below. This appears to show art for a space station called a Mass Relay which, if you're unfamiliar with the structure, is basically used to propel spaceships around the galaxy at light speed. You might remember that the Normandy from the original Mass Effect trilogy used such a space station.

(Image credit: BioWare)

Then finally, there's the intimidating piece of concept art just below. I would say this looks like something from the original Alien movie, but it's actually representative of Remnant architecture. You might remember that the Remnant were an incredibly advanced, ancient civilization that vanished before the events of Mass Effect Andromeda, leaving only these looming structures behind. I don't think it's unfair to say that this new art could point to the next Mass Effect game returning to Andromeda.

(Image credit: BioWare)

The next entry in the Mass Effect saga was officially unveiled earlier this month on November 7 (or N7 Day, for those not in the know), alongside the official reveal of the long-rumored Mass Effect remastered trilogy. While BioWare lead Casey Hudson didn't reveal much about the forthcoming game, he did say that "a veteran team has been hard at work envisioning the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe." The game is in the early stages of development, so this might be the last we hear about it for quite some time.

For everything we'd love to see in the next Mass Effect game from BioWare, you can check out our Mass Effect 5 page for more.