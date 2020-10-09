New Eternals series postponed to 2021 by Marvel

The new Eternals ongoing series has been postponed two months by Marvel.

Originally announced to debut November 11, the series is now rescheduled for January 6, 2021. A revised release date for the second issue, originally planned for December 2020, has not been announced.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The publisher has not given a reason for this delay, however, this news comes as the Eternals movie was postponed to November 2021. It was originally scheduled to debut in November 2020 before the onset of the pandemic, but was pushed back first to February 2021 and now to November 2021.

While the Eternals' comic book delays could be attributed to that, Marvel Comics has previously kept to its comic book release dates of other movie-related new comic book series Black Widow and Shang-Chi.

That being said, with a January 2021 release date, the Eternals comic book would still be released 10 months ahead of the Eternals film - with a collected edition of the first arc most likely in stores in time for that November 2021 theatrical debut.

Back in September, writer Kieron Gillen mentioned in passing he was already reviewing a lettered version of Eternals #1, so the delay does not seem to be related to a production issue.

"For millions of years, one hundred Eternals have roamed the Earth, secret protectors of humanity. Without them, we'd be smears between the teeth of the demon-like Deviants. Their war has waged for all time, echoing in our myths and nightmares," reads Marvel Comics' solicitation for Eternals #1. "But today, Eternals face something new: change. Can they - or anyone on Earth - survive their discovery?"

Eternals' first issue will be available in over 30 different editions - check out our growing collection of variant covers to Eternals #1.