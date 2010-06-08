New Driver announcement imminent, teaser trailer released

For a good while now we’ve been hearing rumblings of the first real, new Driver game from the series’ new owner Ubisoft. There was talk of web domains registered and then Ubisoft even saying the next installment in the series would be shown at their E3 booth, but we were still pretty short on details, but now ateaser site with the requisite countdown clock has opened up, and it hosts the trailer below.

So what can we glean from this trailer? Firstly, long time Driver fans will notice that this recreates the opening tutorial to the original game, which is a weird choice, as we recall that bit being the worst part of an otherwise great game. Also it’s strongly implied that the main character is Officer Tanner, the star of the first game, not just in this recreation of the opening but in some of the only art we’ve seen for the title, and Facebook users can see an extended version of the trailer that confirms this.

The live action trailer also seems to confirm another rumor floating around with the appearance of the “SF” keychain, which looks just like the San Francisco 49ers logo, meaning this game, or at least some of it, takes place in Frisco, which really intrigues us Bay Area residents.

Sadly this trailer holds back on actual gameplay, but as you can guess and as the teaser site’s clock implies, we’ll be hearing more in just one week at Ubisoft’s E3 press conference.

Jun 7, 2010