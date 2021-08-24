Netflix reveals first look at Benedict Cumberbatch in new Jane Campion movie

Netflix has released the first look at The Power of the Dog, the new movie from director Jane Campion.

Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, it's set on a Montana cattle ranch in the '20s where a young widow (Kirsten Dunst) and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) come to live with her new husband, George (Jesse Plemons). However, things are complicated by the presence of George's brother Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his erratic, potentially violent behavior. The new stills show Cumberbatch and Plemmons on horseback, as well as Dunst and Smit-McPhee adjusting to ranch life.

The Power of the Dog will premiere at Venice Film Festival in September, as well as showing at New York Film Festival, before arriving on Netflix worldwide on December 1.

This is Campion's first movie since 2009's Bright Star , although she did write and direct the miniseries Top of the Lake in the meantime. She's also known for writing and directing The Piano, which made her the first female director to win the Palme D'Or at Cannes. She also won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and 11-year-old Anna Paquin became the youngest ever winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Campion has also helmed the biopic An Angel at My Table, the comedy drama Holy Smoke! , and the psychological thriller In the Cut .