Netflix releases trailer for new movie Bruised starring and directed by Halle Berry

Netflix has released the first trailer for Bruised, Halle Berry's directorial debut in which she also stars.

Berry plays Jackie Justice, a disgraced mixed martial arts fighter who's left the sport and now works as a cleaner. Life gets a little more complicated, however, when her son who she gave up as an infant arrives on her doorstep. But when Jackie catches the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) while participating in an underground match, could her luck start to change? The new trailer makes it clear that this is her last chance to get her old life back and prove herself as a mother – no pressure, then.

Written by Michelle Rosenfarb, the movie also stars Adriane Lenox (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Sheila Atim (The Underground Railroad), professional MMA fighter Valentina Shevchenko, Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune), and Danny Boyd Jr. (Watchmen). Bruised was produced by Basil Iwanyk, who was also a producer on Sicario and all the John Wick movies.

Best known for her performances as Bond girl Jinx in Die Another Day , the title role in 2004's Catwoman, and Storm in The X-Men movies, Berry's last big-screen role was in 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum . Her other upcoming projects include the disaster movie Moonfall and sci-fi flick The Mothership.