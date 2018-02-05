Movies to watch this week at the cinema: Loveless, The Mercy, and more

Winner of the Jury Prize at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, Andrey Zvyagintsev’s follow-up to Leviathan (2014) paints a bleak picture of moral and spiritual decay in modern Russia. Centred on a young boy’s disappearance amid the acrimonious collapse of his parents’ toxic marriage, Loveless is less interested in ‘where’ the child has gone than ‘why?’

Boris (Alexei Rozin) and Zhenya (Maryana Spivak) are oblivious to the trauma their bitter break-up has caused 12-year-old Alyosha (Matvey Novikov). When he vanishes, the pair begrudgingly cooperate to find their missing son, but the seemingly hopeless search only causes Boris and Zhenya to double down on their mutual hatred.

Populated by loathsome, self-serving characters, and portraying a country in crisis, Loveless has no easy answers. Taking in a variety of stark locations, the procedural-like search for Alyosha is shot with a social-realist eye; the crumbled buildings and brutalist tower blocks are all clinically framed to impersonal perfection.

Zvyagintsev’s message is clear – in a country without empathy, how can its citizens hold on to their humanity? But he overplays his hand with radio reports on apocalyptic Mayan prophecies and political corruption. All the same, this chilly thriller is another highly accomplished feature to add to a formidable body of work.

THE VERDICT: Blue Valentine meets The Killing in this uncompromising critique. It’ll leave you cold (in a good way).

Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev; Starring: Maryana Spivak, Alexei Rozin, Matvey Novikov; Theatrical release: February 9, 2018

Jordan Farley