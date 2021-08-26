Moonglow Bay from developer Bunnyhug is set to release on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass on October 7 as revealed at the Future Games Show Powered by AMD.

As seen in the Future Games Show, Bunnyhug debuted a new trailer showing off the latest look at the upcoming slice-of-life fishing RPG. You get to see a glimpse of what it's like to fish in the ice zone in the setting of Eastern Canadian coastline. Set during the 1980's, you play as a rookie angler who's trying to fulfil your late partner's final wish by taking over a business that is on the brink of bankruptcy. Featuring adorable seals in Moonglow Bay's charming voxel art style, the trailer also stars a very pettable and very good dog who follows the angler as they fish in the icy environments and return to the fictional fishing village.

As you can see in the trailer, you keep a journal that records your catches and also details how you can learn more about different kinds of fish you can find - as you explore the ocean, there are 100 aquatic species to discover. After returning from a spot of ice fishing, we also get to see a character called Marina at the local aquarium in the fishing town. Here, you can donate your catches and see them swimming about in the tanks much like the museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Along with fishing through ice, you'll also learn how to set traps and cast nets to catch more fish in different environments. Outside of reeling in aquatic friends, Moonglow Bay also features an emotionally driven story, with activities such as cooking and working to upgrade your shop and keep the business running. The release date is not so far away, so we happily won't have to wait long to experience this delightful adventure. You also add Moonglow Bay to your Steam wishlist right now.