Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence DLC screens to eye up

We feel like we've been herebefore. Last time round we had aright old bitchabout why we thought the Stimulus pack was abig fat rip-offand then it went and sold a million in 24 hours.

That showed us.



And now here's another set of MW2 DLC at the exorbitant price of 1200 MS points. Oh, and two of these maps are from the original Modern Warfare: Strike and that bastard Vacant one that always ends in about three minutes.Have a look ata picture of them:



Above: Vacant circa 2010.







Above: Strike circa 2010.



Pretty similar, huh?



Anyway, because we know what it feels like to be addicted to Modern Warfare - some of us are - and will get this becauseit's something new and we don't have to leave the house to buy it, here are the new maps that 1200 MS pointsis really buying you:



Carnival (an abandoned funfair)





Fuel (which looks a lot like Rust)





Trailer Park (looks suspiciously like the boneyard from MW2)

We can't tell you how these are likely to pan out in multiplayer because we haven't had the chance to play them yet, but we're guessing something like this: spawn, die, spawn, die, spawn, die, spawn, die, oh shit someone's already got a pissingtactical nuke, die, sigh, repeat til 4am.

To celebrate the launch of the new pack, Infinity Ward is hosting two Double XP weekends beginning May 28 and June 4 respectively. You can download the map pack from Xbox Live on 3rd June with the PS3 versions following later.



May 14, 2010