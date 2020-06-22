Mixer will shut down next month as Microsoft partners up with Facebook Gaming

Microsoft is shuttering Mixer and bringing its streaming ambitions to Facebook Gaming.

The company announced its decision today, and while this transition is already underway, Mixer won't be fully shut down until July 22. At that point, all Mixer apps and links will redirect to Facebook.

"It became clear that the time needed to grow our own livestreaming community to scale was out of measure with the vision and experiences we want to deliver to gamers now," Xbox boss Phil Spencer says, "so we’ve decided to close the operations side of Mixer and help the community transition to a new platform."

In addition to the community it's built on Mixer, Microsoft is also bringing xCloud technology to Facebook Gaming as part of its broader goal to build a platform that allows viewers to instantly jump into the games they're watching. "In the future, through the power of Xbox Live and Project xCloud, we see there being just one click between 'I'm watching' and 'I'm playing,'" Spencer says. Microsoft has discussed such a system before, but it's still unclear when it will be realized, nor do we know when and how xCloud will be directly integrated into the Facebook Gaming experience.

Mixer streamers may continue streaming on Facebook Gaming if they want, and partnered streamers will retain their partnered status. However, Mixer partner applications are now closed, so prospective streamers will need to go through Facebook's Level Up Creator Program instead. As The Verge reports, streamers who previously signed an exclusive contract Mixer will now be free to return to Twitch if they choose.

Mixer Pro and channel subscriptions will expire on July 22, as will any leftover Embers and Sparks (similar to Twitch Bits). A post on the Mixer site encourages users to spend their remaining Embers and Sparks soon, as partnered Mixer streamers will receive double payouts for any donations, subscriptions, and other revenue earned this month. Any outstanding benefits will be turned into Xbox store credit after the shutdown.