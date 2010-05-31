Misleading game box art

Lets pause for somewhere between 59 and 61 seconds and assume you're someone who doesn't know shit about games. You don't scan Metacritic for hours on end for review scores. You don'tquestion the fidelityof a forumite's mother, just because he had the balls to say the 360 version of Red Dead Redemption had a better framerate than the PS3 game. In short, you're Johnny Clueless when it comes to the medium.

So just imagine how daunting it would be sauntering into a game shop, if you had to base your entire purchase on the strength of a game's box art alone. Terrifying, right? Well, that's why so many developers put shiny colours, explosions and tits on boxes. They're desperate to sell their game to you, no matter if what's on the box is actually in the game. And this brings us neatly to the following collection of devious box art, which all hinted their games were something they actually weren't.

The box says...

The game says...

The box says...

The game says...

The box says...

The game says...

The box says...

The game says...