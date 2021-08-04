Meet the Skyrim fan who finally reached High Hrothgar after role-playing a guard for years

Nordique Arrow-knee, known on Reddit as the diehard Skyrim guard role-player u/WhiterunGuards , has been roaming the fields of Skyrim for over two years now. Just last week, he finally reached High Hrothgar looking to answer a question that all guards ask themselves: "Maybe I'm the Dragonborn, and I just don't know it yet?"

Sadly, fate had other plans for Nordique. Not one to wallow in shock or disappointment, our hero quickly descended Hrothgar and wound up in a bar in Whiterun with "a nice fellow named Sam." It was at this point I was lucky enough to flag him down for a brief chat about his latest adventures and his big realization.

GamesRadar: It's been a few days since we've heard from you! What have you been up to?

Nordique Arrow-knee: I've been trying to make heads or tails out of what happened. One second I was having a drinking contest with Sam and the next thing I remember is waking up on the other side of Skyrim. Until I figure out what damage I caused I thought it best to remain silent on the matter.

GR: I see. It sounds like that'll make a memorable story once you can put it all together.

It's my understanding you reached a big realization shortly before meeting with Sam. How have the events at Hrothgar affected your plans and ambitions for the future?

NA: Ah yes, the 7,000 steps and High Hrothgar… truth be told I had no idea what I'd do if I were the Dragonborn of legend, so in a way I was relieved that I wasn't, as my adventuring days were long behind me and I've since followed in the footsteps of my father and my forefathers by becoming a guard.

GR: The city is lucky to have you. By the by, were you aware that your efforts were acknowledged by a higher power of sorts?

To the Reddit user currently roleplaying in Skyrim as a Whiterun Guard: we see you.Thank you for your hard work, Nordique Arrow-Knee. You may not be Dragonborn, but you do not need to capture Dragon souls to be able to capture our hearts.

NA: Yes, it was brought to my attention and I've been quite ecstatic since I saw. It makes me wonder if I've achieved CHIM like that Vivec fellow.

GR: I can't think of anyone more deserving. Tell me Nordique, what wisdom have you gained in your multi-year journey that you'll carry into your new post as a guard?

NA: I've learned many things, but arguably one of the more important is that Skyrim may belong to the Nords, but it's the people (be it Man, Mer or Beastfolk) that make it what it is.

GR: Wise words, to be sure. To close, can I ask what you would say to guards or even aspiring heroes who are wondering if they might be Dragonborn?

NA: Invest in some good knee protection otherwise you'll be joining the guard sooner than you'd like.