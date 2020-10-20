Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales leads Official PlayStation Magazine's guide to PS5's launch lineup - out now

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales leads PS5's launch day games lineup, and Official PlayStation Magazine issue 181 has all you need to know about the web-swinger's next-gen debut.

With Demon's Souls, Destruction AllStars, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, and Godfall lining up for launch, PS5's day one games roster looks impressive.

Godfall

Co-founder of Counterplay Games Keith Lee talks exclusively to Official PlayStation Magazine about its PS5 launch game, Godfall. One of the first games to be announced for PS5, Godfall aims to push the console at launch, with DualSense features, 3D audio, ray tracing, and SSD fast-loading a given we ask the dev what else is his game doing?

Making use of 4K textures, detail as deep as modelling every rivet on a chain-mail armour, and using movie-quality VFX to ensure every particle in the game feels alive, Lee tells us the small details matter in Godfall.

"You may never notice it. But those are the type of details that we focus on. That is possible for next-gen,” says Lee in issue 181 of Official PlayStation Magazine.

Final Fantasy 16

It's official: Final Fantasy 16 is coming in 2021 and it's only on PS5. This next-gen debut for Final Fantasy will make use of all of the tech inside Sony's new console. But who are the new heroes, what is that massive fire demon, and what's the combat style this time around? Pick up a copy of Official PlayStation Magazine issue 181 and find the answers to these questions, and more.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

The team go hands-on with Immortals Fenyx Rising in Official PlayStation Magazine 181, which aims to bring a fresh style to Ubisoft's open-world design. After spending hours in the game we were left impressed.

"To cut a long story short, Immortals Fenyx Rising has puzzles in spades, and exploring the environment is genuinely gratifying. This gorgeous, painterly cartoon aesthetic world hides many secrets," we say this issue.

Take a deep dive into Immortals Fenyx Rising in Official PlayStation Magazine 181.

Riders Republic

The 50-player downhill races found in Riders Republic recall the crazy highs of PS2's SSX, and we're loving it. Whether you take to America's most famous National Parks on a bike, board, or parachute, this bundle of extreme sports races plays like nothing else. In issue 181 of Official PlayStation Magazine we take a closer look at the thrills on offer. Coming to PS4 and PS5, this is a surprising game that could showcase what next-gen is all about: vast open spaces loading in seconds at 60fps.

