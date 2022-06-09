Marvel's Midnight Suns gets Spider-Man and an October release date

The Summer Game Fest trailer revealed some big details for Marvel's take on XCOM

Marvel's Midnight Suns
A new Marvel's Midnight Suns trailer debuted at Summer Game Fest, revealing a new character in Spider-Man and a release date set for October 7.

That October 7 release date applies to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The Switch version "will be available at a later date."

The trailer opens with an attack by Venom, joining the villains in wreaking havoc on the city. Naturally, Venom's traditional foe, Spider-Man, swings into the fight, confirming suspicions that he would join the roster of playable characters.

The trailer does not show any gameplay, but it does show a sleek new look for Spider-Man, as well as demonic versions of characters like Venom, Sabretooth, Scarlet Witch, and Hulk.

The trailer also shows Scarlet Witch standing among the heroes under a title card, so it looks like she'll be part of the playable roster, as well - and that matches up with recent leaks, too.

We got some hands-on time with the game recently, so check out our Marvel's Midnight Suns hands-on preview for much more information. In short, it's already looking very promising, but it won't scratch your XCOM itch for tough-as-nails, high-stakes strategy - which director Jake Solomon tells us is a very deliberate choice to build a more empowering type of strategy. It's also a play style shaped by some surprising influences, including anime and JRPGs

Even without a real E3 2022, the E3 2022 schedule is heating up today, so you can follow those links to stay current on everything that's happening throughout the weekend. Check out our Summer Game Fest live coverage for all of today's big announcements, too.

