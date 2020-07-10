Marvel's Champions ongoing back on schedule - as is 'Outlawed' crossover

Marvel Comics' planned relaunch of teen superhero team title Champions under the 'Outlawed' branding is back on, with plans for the series to debut in October. Writer Saladin Ahmed (Miles Morales: Spider-Man and The Magnificent Ms. Marvel), whose Marvel titles are also under the 'Outlawed' banner, tweeted the news, stating the returning Champions will tie-in directly to October's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #19, and The Magnificent Ms. Marvel #15.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"In October [writer Eve L. Ewing and artist Simone Di Meo] bring it all together as Marvel's young heroes unite for a brand-new Champions #1, which then ripples out to slugfests and school protests in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #19 and Kamala playing The Fugitive in The Magnificent Ms. Marvel #15!" tweeted Ahmed.

The 'Outlawed' branding launched with March's Outlawed one-shot, which depicted The Champions facing down a dragon summoned to fight them – and disrupt a teen climate summit – with disastrous consequences. As a result, teen heroes are made illegal in the Marvel Universe unless operating under specific guidance from adult heroes. The subsequent line was originally scheduled to begin in April, however the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused shutdowns across the comic book Direct Market, delaying the debut of its three planned new titles

'Outlawed' includes three ongoing series – the aforementioned Champions, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, and Magnificent Ms. Marvel – as well as two planned limited series relaunching Power Pack and New Warriors.

Marvel has yet to reschedule Power Pack and New Warriors – though those titles could be included in the publisher's impending October solicitations.

