Marvel's big comic plans for the Predator franchise put on hold

Marvel has been making a lot of noise over their acquisition of the comic book rights to the sci-fi franchise Predator for the past year, but it appears something is amiss.

The publisher has canceled orders for all its planned Predator products - the Predator ongoing series (announced just 15 days ago), the Predator Omnibus collection, and 20 planned 'Marvel vs. Predator' variant covers which would've run across the Marvel comic book line this summer.

(Image credit: Leinil Francis Yu (Marvel Comics))

The Predator ongoing series is written by Ed Brisson, and drawn by Kev Walker.

"Hunt. Kill. Repeat. In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a PREDATOR," reads Marvel's description of Predator #1. "Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is."

Marvel gave no reason for this unexpected delay to its Predator line of products, however Newsarama learned that some of the people involved weren't told until April 1.

Marvel has told retailers they plan to reschedule all of these Predator products for release in November sometime - but isn't actually rescheduling them just yet.

Marvel's Predator license was part of a two-part licensing arrangement with 20th Century Studios (which owns the properties), following the acquisition of that film company by the Walt Disney Company in 2019. The other part was the Alien franchise, which Marvel rolled out a similar publishing strategy earlier this year - variant covers, collections of older Alien comics, and a new Alien ongoing comic book series.

The Predator was recently added as a skin for the popular battle royale game Fortnite.