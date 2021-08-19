Shang-Chi, Jubilee, Silk, more lead Marvel's Voices: Identity anthology preview

Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Island characters and creators from across the Marvel line

Marvel's Voices: Identity #1
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The anthology series Marvel's Voices returns this month with a new volume focusing on Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander (AAPI) cultures in the oversized one-shot Marvel's Voices: Identity. Announced during AAPI Heritage Month, this special focuses on AAPI characters such as Shang-Chi, Jubilee, and Sik, with all the stories created by AAPI comic creators.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Marvel's Voices: Identity #1," Shang-Chi writer Gene Luen Yang said when this book was announced. "Asian and Asian American superheroes are such a vital part of the Marvel Universe. Asian and Asian American creators, too. This book proves it."

Here's a preview of Marvel's Voices: Identity:

Here's a complete list of all the stories, their starring characters, and the creators behind it: 

  • Shang-Chi in 'What is. vs. What If?' by writer Gene Luen Yang, artist Marcus To, and colorist Sunny Gho
  • 'Jimmy Woo 1959' by writer Greg Park, artist Creees Lee, and colorist Brian Reber
  • Jubilee in 'That One Thing' by writer/colorist Christina Strain and artist Jason Loo
  • Ms. Marvel and Red Dagger 'Seeing Red' by writer Sabir Pirzada, artist Mashal Ahmed, and colorist Neeraj Menon
  • Wave and Bishop in 'Personal Heroes' by writer Alyssa Wong, artist Whilce Portacio, and colorist Jay David Ramos
  • Silhouette in 'Singular/Plural' by writer Jeremy Holt, artist Alti Firmansyah, and colorist Irma Kniivila
  • Armor and Silver Samurai in 'Traditional Pink Sushi' by writer/artist KenNiimura
  • Brawn and Silk in 'New York State of Mind' by writer Maurene Goo, artist Lynn Yoshii, and artist Sebastian Cheng (with co-editor Lindsey Cohick)

Filipino American cartoonist Rina Ayuyang (Blame This on the Boogie) has written a foreword in this, and consulting editor Angélique Roché has a feature interview with iconic Marvel writer/artist/editor Larry Hama.

Jim Cheung has drawn the main cover to Marvel's Voices: Identity, with variants by Inhyuk Lee, Peach Momoko, Phillip Tan, Mashal Ahmed, Rian Gonzales, and Junggeun Yoon. Take a look:

Marvel's Voices: Identity goes on sale on August 25.

Shang-Chi is a cult favorite Marvel hero who is getting his due as a leading man both on the page, and soon in the MCU. Here's everything you need to know about Shang-Chi.  

