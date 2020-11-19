Marvel reveals plans for Black History Month 2021 covers

Marvel Comics will be celebrating Black History Month in February 2021 with a series of variant covers across its comic book line by Brazilian artist Ernanda Souza. This was revealed as part of Marvel Comics' February 2021 solicitations, which were just released.

Ernanda Souza is a popular artist in the gaming industry, having illustrated for Dungeons & Dragons (Fifth Edition), Magic: The Gathering TCG, and Pathfinder.

A total of eight covers are planned, and are as follows (with their release dates):

King in Black: Captain America #1 (February 3)

(February 3) King in Black: Return of the Valkyries #3 (February 17)

(February 17) Miles Morales; Spider-Man #2 3 (February 17)

3 (February 17) X-Men #18 (February 24)

(February 24) Iron Man #6 (February 17)

(February 17) Avengers #42 (February 3)

(February 3) Black Panther #23 (February 3)

(February 3) Champions #4 (February 3)

Also in the month of February 2021 will be the third installment of the Marvel's Voices anthology. Originally launched back in Black History Month 2020, the anthology's third volume, subtitled Legacy, appears to have an even more diverse focus, spotlighting creators and characters from various marginalized communities.

The Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1 anthology will include new work from Ho Che Anderson, Nnedi Okorafor, Tochi Onyebuchi, Danny Lore, Stephanie Williams, Sean Hill, Valentine De Landro, Ken Lashley, Chris Allen, and more. There will be stories about Black Panther, Storm, Blade, Falcon, Ironheart, Luke Cage, Spectrum, and more.

And the first three of those heroes - Black Panther, Storm, and Blade - are the subjects of the first three Ernanda Souza variant covers for Marvel's Black History Month celebration. Here they are:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ernanda Souza (Marvel Comics)) Marvel's Black History Month 2021 variant covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Ernanda Souza (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Ernanda Souza (Marvel Comics))

Celebrate Black superheroes all year - read our list of the top Black superheroes that've changed the face of comic books.